Former Virginia Senator John Warner dies at age 94

** FILE ** In this April 8, 2008 file photo, then Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. John Warner, R-Va., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warner, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at 94. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Former Virginia Senator John W. Warner, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at the age of 94.

His longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill said he died Tuesday of heart failure at his home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side.

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. He announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008.

A former secretary of the Navy, Warner was for a time was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

Warner was also the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

Following news of his death, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine released a statement saying that the death of Warner leaves a big hole in his life.

“I am stunned at the loss of John Warner,” Kaine said. ‘Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend.

