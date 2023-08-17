The final decision on the new names of Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill in Virginia has been announced. (Photo: Naming Commission Final Report)

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. (WRIC) — A date has been announced for the official renaming ceremony of Virginia’s Fort A.P. Hill military base.

The base is one of many across the county undergoing redesignation after the decision to rename the bases came as a result of Congress overriding the President’s veto of the defense spending bill in 2021.

Part I of an independent commission recommended new names for nine Army posts that commemorate Confederate officers in May 2022. Three Virginia Army bases were chosen to undergo redesignation:

Fort Lee — Renamed Fort Gregg-Adams after two black army pioneers

— Renamed after two black army pioneers Fort Pickett — Renamed Fort Barfoot in honor of a WWII hero

— Renamed in honor of a WWII hero Fort Hill — Fort A.P. Hill is set to be officially renamed Fort Walker — in honor of Dr. Mary Walker, who treated Union Soldiers wounded at field hospitals during the Civil War. Although she was a civilian who never enlisted in military service, Walker was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Andrew Johnson in 1865.

(Photo: Naming Commission Final Report)

In total, the redesignation of Fort A.P. Hill was estimated to cost $1,982,227. The redesignation ceremony will take place Friday, Aug. 25.

What’s next?

Part II of the Naming Commission’s Final Report will address assets of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.

Part III will address all Department of Defense assets not covered in the first two parts.