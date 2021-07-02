Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. According to Norfolk Police, there are four juvenile victims.

Police say the victims range between ages 6 to 16. One of the victims, a 7-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery – according to her uncle.

Victims range in age from 6 years old to 16 years old https://t.co/62Fb4WosBr — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2021

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks that the injuries are not life-threatening and they should have a suspect in custody soon.

BREAKING: 4 young people shot in Norfolk. Chief says injuries not life threatening. He says they should have suspect in custody soon @jasonmarkswavy pic.twitter.com/Hc5E4xq4Ng — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) July 2, 2021

In a previous tweet, police had said one victim had life threatening injuries. However, police now say there are no life-threatening injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m. The scene is in the Spartan Village neighborhood near Norfolk State Univeristy.

Currently there’s one ambulance parked outside of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General. Hearing reports one child may have been taken here. We’re working to confirm that now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/coCyna5zcP — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 2, 2021

