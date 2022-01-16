Four horses dead after Kick A Poo Lane barn fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four horses have died after a large barn fire off of Mountain View Road early Sunday morning.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived to the intersection of the 1000 block of Mountain View Rd. and Kick A Poo Lane on reports of an unknown fire around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters found the barn well involved in the fire, and almost completely burned down.

Firefighters brought in additional resources to assist with extinguishing the blaze, and marked the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

There were not human injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.