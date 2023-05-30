MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 that killed four people Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a Chevrolet SUV was pulling a U-Haul trailer northbound on I-81 South near the Roanoke Street exit.

According to police, the driver of the SUV lost control and spun out before being hit by a tractor-trailer that was also heading north. Three occupants of the SUV died at the scene. A fourth occupant was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where they later died.

A second crash occurred shortly after the first but there were no injuries.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes are still closed as crews work to clear the scene. The south left shoulder and left lane are also closed. There is currently a backup of approximately 1.5 miles.

Yesterday, WFXR reported four crashes involving around 20 vehicles — including multiple tractor-trailers and cars — occurred in the same area of I-81 North.