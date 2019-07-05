1  of  5
Fredericksburg authorities locate man with Alzheimer’s who went missing

Joseph Green

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities found a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

The Fredericksburg Police Department said Joseph Green, a black male who is 5-feet-7-inches tall, was last seen walking out of 124 Riverside Manor Boulevard at 1 p.m. on July 4. Green was seen wearing dark jeans, gray or green Converse shoes and a bright orange shirt with “Mossy Oak” on the front.

On July 5, a spokesperson with Fredericksburg Police said Green was located.

