LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred overnight on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

Police said Noah Stephen Magnus, 29, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan on I-64 when he ran off the road to the left and hit a guardrail. The vehicle then rolled over before landing upright on the guardrail.

According to police, Magnus was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car.

He was taken to UVA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.