Fredericksburg Police search for missing woman

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fredericksburg needs the public’s help in locating a missing woman
Authorities say, Nicole Mackey, 33, stands 5’2” and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen on Monday, July 6 around 5:30 p.m. in the College Heights area. She was wearing a red and white striped dress.
The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone who has seen Nicole Mackey call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
