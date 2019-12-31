1  of  2
Fredericksburg teen killed after driver crashes into tree

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg teen was killed Monday when the car he was in ran off the road and struck a tree.

Virginia State Police identified 19-year-old Patrick P.J. Giannone on Tuesday as the passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 605 in Spotsylvania County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Volkswagen GTI was going west on Rt. 605 when the driver, identified by police as Ricardo I. Duron, lost control and ran off the road and collided with a tree. Police said Duron, a 20-year-old from Fredericksburg, was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Giannone, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene, police said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges are pending.

