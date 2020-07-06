Fredericksburg to host Washington Nationals’ alternate training site

(WRIC) — As Major League Baseball prepares for the 2020 season to begin this month, the Washington Nationals announced their alternate training site for players not in Washington, D.C.

Fredericksburg will host players as they train and stay ready for a potential MLB call up.

A new ballpark is currently under construction in Fredericksburg to host Washington’s Single-A minor league affiliate, the Fredericksburg Nationals. 8News toured the ballpark last month.

“The FredNats have built a wonderful new ballpark which will host our affiliate in the future,” said Mark Scialabba, Assistant General Manager of Player Development for the Washington Nationals. “It will serve as an outstanding facility to help our players continue their development and prepare them to potentially join our Major League Club.”

Practices in Fredericksburg begin Tuesday, July 7.

“While we are disappointed that no minor league games will be played in our ballpark this season, we are very excited to host the Nationals’ additional players to break in our facility. There is tremendous pride and excitement in Fredericksburg about the opening of our new ballpark, our relationship with the World Champion Nationals, and now serving as a venue for the Nationals to train in Fredericksburg.” Art Silber – Chairman, Fredericksburg Nationals