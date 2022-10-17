(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first freeze alert of the season is in place for over 25 counties in Central Virginia.

The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.

The following counties are expected to be affected:

Amelia County

Appomattox County

Brunswick County

Buckingham County

Caroline County

Cumberland County

Dinwiddie County

Eastern Chesterfield County (Including Colonial Heights)

Eastern Hanover County

Eastern Louisa County

Fluvanna County

Goochland County

Greensville County

Lunenburg County

Mecklenburg County

Nottoway County

Powhatan County

Prince Edward County

Prince George County

Sussex County

Western Chesterfield County

Western Essex County

Western Hanover County

Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond)

Western King William County

Western King and Queen County

Western Louisa County

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive plants. The cold weather could also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Rural areas will likely be the coldest and even colder temperatures could be possible Wednesday night into Thursday night.