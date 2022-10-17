RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first freeze alert of the season is in place for over 25 counties in Central Virginia.
The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.
The following counties are expected to be affected:
- Amelia County
- Appomattox County
- Brunswick County
- Buckingham County
- Caroline County
- Cumberland County
- Dinwiddie County
- Eastern Chesterfield County (Including Colonial Heights)
- Eastern Hanover County
- Eastern Louisa County
- Fluvanna County
- Goochland County
- Greensville County
- Lunenburg County
- Mecklenburg County
- Nottoway County
- Powhatan County
- Prince Edward County
- Prince George County
- Sussex County
- Western Chesterfield County
- Western Essex County
- Western Hanover County
- Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond)
- Western King William County
- Western King and Queen County
- Western Louisa County
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive plants. The cold weather could also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Rural areas will likely be the coldest and even colder temperatures could be possible Wednesday night into Thursday night.