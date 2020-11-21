Friday night single vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Caroline County

Caroline county crash Nov. 21, 2020

A single vehicle crash resulted in a fatality on Route 17 in Caroline County. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single vehicle crash that occurred in Caroline County last night left one man dead, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said at about 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 20, they responded to a single vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred on Route 17 approximately one tenth of a mile south of Hicks Landing Road.

The VSP’s preliminary investigation found a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then overcorrected to the left and ran off the road hitting multiple trees.

The drive and only occupant of the vehicle was Earl Garnett, 55, of Fredericksburg. He died at the scene.

