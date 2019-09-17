Friends, family remember victims of Buckingham County fatal fire

The Dillwyn community is reeling after three bodies were found in a house fire off Route 60 in Buckingham County Monday morning.

“Lord, bless them,” Wesley Gormus Sr., a long time friend of the family told 8News Tuesday. “It’s hard to even talk about it to be honest.”

Virginia State Police say just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, they received reports of a home on fire on James Anderson Highway. Once they were able to extinguish the flames, the bodies of two adults and a juvenile were found. Police are still waiting on official identification, but family members told 8News they believe it was Colette Booker, Earl Booker and 10-year-old Nayquarius.

Gormus says he was shaken when he first heard the news early Monday morning.

“I hate to see what happened,” Gormus said. “It just really hurt me.”

Gormus told 8News he worked with Earl at a woodyard for decades, and has fond memories of his friend.

“He worked off and on for about 30 years. He always got a joke. A wisecrack or something, ya know? I just seen him last week and talked with him,” he said. “Him and the little boy.”

State Police are still working on determining the cause and origin of the fire. Friends told 8News they hope investigators can get to the bottom of it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Gormus said. “5 o’clock in the morning and your house catches on fire. I just, it’s hard to believe.”