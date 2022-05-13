GAINESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has announced that the two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that took place in Gainesville on May 8 are now in custody after turning themselves in.

According to police, on Thursday, May 12, one of the suspects, Malachi Coleman, turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center in Woodbridge without incident. Later that day, the other suspect, a 16-year-old male, turned himself in at Garfield Police Station in Woodbridge without incident.

On Sunday, May 8, officers responded to a shooting that was reported to have took place in the parking lot of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville. 18-year-old Michael Arthur of Dumfries was shot and taken to a local hospital by an acquaintance. Arthur was later pronounced dead at the hospital.