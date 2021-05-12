Gas prices are expected to rise, experts say don’t panic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) — Yesterday cars wrapped around the parking lots of gas stations with people worried about running out of fuel.

However, experts are encouraging people not to panic. Currently, only about 7.6% of the nearly four thousand gas stations in Virginia are short on gas. Virginia Tech professor Mike Ellerbrock said this is manageable as long as people can stay calm.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth to address gas supply disruptions following a cyberattack of one of America’s fuel pipelines.

Gov. Northam’s Executive Order 78 allows state agencies to issue their own waivers. It also increases flexibility and funding for state and local governments to make sure they have enough fuel supply.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard. In Virginia, it is the primary source of fuel.

On Friday, the pipeline was the victim of a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide. This forced the company into a precautionary shutdown.

The good news is that you can check “Gas Buddy” to check the status of gas stations before someone heads out.

Right now, the website says the average cost of a gallon of gas is 2.84.

