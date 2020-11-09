Gas prices lower across Virginia as demand at the pump decreases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The national gas price average decreased another penny this past week to $2.11 following an increase in gasoline stocks and an overall dip in demand, according to data from AAA.

“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”

Crude oil prices grew this past week, as well, up from a four month low of $35 per barrel as high as $39 per barrel — which, according to Dean, is extremely inexpensive.

Only four states saw a gas price increase across the country and nearly 20 states start the week with an average of at least three cents cheaper than last Monday.

At $2.02, Virginia’s average gas price is down two cents this week and down seven cents on the month — but 30 cents cheaper than this time last year.

GAS PRICES FROM AAA

Average price per gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline.

Gas prices provided by AAA, http://gasprices.aaa.com/

Today Weekly ChangeUp/Down Last Month Last Year National $2.11 Down 1 cent $2.18 $2.62 Virginia $2.02 Down 1 cents $2.09 $2.32 Charlottesville $2.05 Down 3 cents $2.12 $2.32 Fredericksburg $2.05 Down 7 cents $2.18 $2.26 Harrisonburg $2.02 Down 4 cents $2.20 $2.36 Norfolk Area $1.97 Down 2 cents $2.01 $2.26 Richmond $2.05 Down 2 cents $2.10 $2.26 Roanoke $1.92 Down 3 cents $2.03 $2.35 Graph provided by AAA

