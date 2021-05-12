GasBuddy reports Virginia has second-highest gas shortage on the east coast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Wednesday afternoon, GasBuddy reported that Virginia has the second-highest gas shortage, with 44 percent of stations reporting they don’t have gasoline.

This is about a three percent increase from this morning, when only 15 percent of stations said they did not have gasoline.

Virginia is only surpassed by North Carolina, which has 65 percent of gas stations reporting they don’t have fuel. The commonwealth is followed closely by South Carolina and Georgia, which both report 43 percent of stations do not have gasoline.

This shortage is due to last week’s hack of the Colonial Pipeline. AAA says people have flocked to stations across the state, which have resulted in longer lines, higher prices and gas shortages. As of Wednesday, the National average price for gas was $3 and in Virginia, it is $2.85.

Yesterday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia about the gas supply distribution throughout the state as a result of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said in his announcement.