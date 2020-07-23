Get your shopping list ready. This year’s Virginia sales tax holiday is August 7-9

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up!
The 3-day holiday spans the first full weekend in August this year: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9. Shoppers all over Virginia can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items purchased. You can even take advantage of these deals online.
Look up your current sales tax rate at this link.
What items are eligible?
- School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
- Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
- Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item