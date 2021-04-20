Ghost tour company that started in Williamsburg buys Lizzie Borden House in Massachusetts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts, has been purchased by U.S. Ghost Adventures, a company that got its start in Williamsburg.

To celebrate the new purchase, the company is giving away a ghost tour package for a party of two. It includes a two-night stay at the Lizzie Borden House and $500 to go toward transportation costs.

U.S. Ghost Adventures offers ghost tours in 33 cities across the country.

The story of Lizzie Borden traces back to a double homicide in 1892 in Fall River. Borden was accused of brutally attacking her father and stepmother with a hatchet at the home, killing both.

Borden, who was 32 at the time of the attack, was eventually acquitted on all charges, according to the Borden House “about” page.

Borden died at 66 years old from pneumonia.

For more information on entering the Lizzie Borden giveaway, click here.