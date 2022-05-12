RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton woman, who doesn’t play Powerball often, was in for a surprise after she showed her Powerball-playing father her ticket from the April 9 drawing.

“Girl, you won something!,” he said.

Raychella Coston certainly won something. She won $100,000 in a ticket she bought at the 7-Eleven at 3445 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. Normally, that wins $50,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

However, Coston spent an extra dollar for a Power Play when she bought the ticket. That extra $1 ended up doubling her prize to $100,000.

Coston said she will use her winnings to get some new furniture for her home.

“I’m excited! This is the best day ever!” she told Lottery officials as she collected her prize.