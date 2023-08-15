FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Farmville Train Station, located at 510 W. 3rd St., and hosted by High Trail State Park.

The blood drive will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and all participants will receive a free Virginia State Parks parking pass, a free pint of Richlands Dairy milk and be entered into a drawing for a $100 Virginia State Park gift card.

Participants will also learn about the five Virginia State Parks in the Farmville area during their blood donation.

Anyone interested in finding more information can visit the Virginia State Parks’ website.