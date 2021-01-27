Glenn Youngkin announces run for Virginia governor

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Hampton Roads resident and Republican Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday he’s running for Virginia governor in 2021.

“I’m running for governor because I believe we must rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future and make it the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said in a press release. “… I’m not a politician, and I certainly don’t have the 120 years of combined political baggage that my opponents have. They talk a lot about solving problems, but I’ve actually done it. I spent the last 30 years building business, creating jobs, and bringing people together to succeed. Guided by my faith, I will bring that same dedication to serving Virginians.”

Youngkin, the former CEO of the Carlyle Group, and his wife Suzanne created Virginia Ready when the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia. The multifaceted nonprofit aims to connect people looking for jobs with training programs to gain new skills, and then with companies looking to hire. Roughly 2,000 Virginians have used the program, preparing for a new career and new life.

“In the days ahead I look forward to meeting and talking with folks in every corner of the Commonwealth.” Youngkin said. “I’ll be listening to their concerns and sharing my vision for a new day in Virginia.”

Youngkin grew up in both Virginia Beach and Richmond and has lived in Northern Virginia for the last 26 years.

Youngkin joins a broad field running for governor including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, and tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder.

To read more about Youngkin, visit his campaign page.