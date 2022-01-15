Glenn Youngkin takes office as Virginia’s governor, vowing to restore trust in government and ‘power to the people’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Glenn Youngkin was inaugurated as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday, ushering in a shift in the commonwealth’s political landscape after years of Democratic control.

Youngkin, the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009, was sworn in after the other two candidates on the GOP ticket, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, were inaugurated.

But the new governor said the celebration was not about the partisan differences in the commonwealth, vowing to be a voice and advocate for all Virginians.

“Today we gather, not as individuals, nor as Republicans or Democrats but as Virginians,” Gov. Youngkin said in his inauguration address on the steps of the state’s Capitol. “In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before , 25% more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people.”

Youngkin follows Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who was prohibited from running for a second consecutive term by the state’s constitution.

Youngkin, a political newcomer and former private equity executive, began shaping out his transition team and planning the transfer of power not long after defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. He tapped three former Republican Virginia governors — Robert F. McDonnell, James S. Gilmore III and George F. Allen — and also former Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder as advisors on Nov. 10.

Despite concerns over some of his picks, Youngkin has also filled out his cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration and the start of the 2022 General Assembly session. The state legislature will have to approve the cabinet nominees before they can assume office.

The victory for Youngkin, a first-time candidate, could signal a shift in the commonwealth’s political landscape and lay out a plan for Republicans running in competitive states in the post-Trump era. The heavily nationalized election was seen as a measure of voters’ enthusiasm for Democratic control in the commonwealth.

Youngkin and other Virginia Republicans targeted policy changes enacted during the Democrats’ rein over the state legislature and top elected offices, such as several gun control measures, as an example of government overreach amid a shift in power.

Before he was even sworn in, Youngkin announced that he will seek to challenge COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large employers and most health care workers that have been announced by President Joe Biden. He has also pledged to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, although questions remain over whether he has the unilateral authority to do so.

