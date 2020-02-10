Glider pilot killed after crashing in northern Virginia woods

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was killed in a plane crash in northern Virginia on Sunday.

The crash occurred at around 1:35 p.m. on the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road in Warren County.

According to Virginia State Police, a glider aircraft was attempting to either land or take off when it collided with several trees.

The pilot, who has been identified as 65-year-old Peter C. Maynard, of Berryville, died at the scene.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash, VSP said.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash, which remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: