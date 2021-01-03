Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society finishes 2020 with high number of adoptions

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society says December was a great month for adoptions, making it their best month of the year.

The animal shelter said 61 pets found their permanent homes and 90 pets were transferred to adoption-guaranteed partners through their Highway to Home program.

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society posted a thank you to Facebook to show appreciation for, “everyone in making December such an amazing month for the people and pets,” in the communities they serve.

Chart of December adoptions courtesy of the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society.

The shelter says amid the coronavirus pandemic adoptions continue to be conducted by appointment only and with an approved adoption questionnaire.

For additional information, visit GMHS on the web to view all the homeless pets searching for a family and submit your adoption questionnaire electronically.

Once approved the shelter says, a member of their Adoption Team will schedule a time for you to make your own, “heart connection.”