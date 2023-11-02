GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Gloucester woman wins the Virginia Lottery again earning her nearly $1 million this week.

Jennifer Minton won over $900,000 from Virginia Lottery’s Safari Quest online game on Oct. 17. This is the second time she has won the lottery as Minton had won $50,000 playing the same game a week prior.

According to Minton, she didn’t realize she had won immediately. When she had saw the jackpot reset, she thought someone else had won until she looked at her screen again.

“I’m in shock,” Minton said. “I’m in disbelief!”

The odds of winning Safari Quest are 1 in 3.84, making Minton very lucky to have won twice within two weeks.