RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Growth and Opportunity Virginia (GO Virginia) will be awarding more than $1.2 million in grant awards for four projects in support of workforce and entrepreneurial development.

“Accelerate” — George Mason University will host a competition and showcase of the top tech companies in Virginia. It is estimated this project will create 100 new jobs, engage 80-120 entrepreneurs and raise $50 million in total capital. GO Virginia has awarded $532,269 in funding for this project.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”

According to the Governor’s Office, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and awarded approximately $93.7 million to regional economic development projects since its inception in 2017.