Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia HBCUs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Golden Nugget Online Gaming donated $1 million to Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities on Wednesday.

“Golden Nugget strongly believes that investment in education of all those who seek it is a key contributing factor toward individual and families generating lifelong financial stability, increased opportunities for upward mobility, and the creation of more diverse and sustainable communities,” said Kevin Vonasek, VP Corporate Development, Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

The donation was split evenly between Virginia Union University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, Hampton University and the Virginia University of Lynchburg.

“Golden Nugget is doing the dedicated work that HBCUs nationwide need to see,” said Makola M. Abdullah, President, VSU.

In addition to this donation, Golden Nugget said it will share 4 percent of its net gaming revenue with HCBUs, including an annual minimum shared donation of at least $500,000.