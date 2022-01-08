Early morning Goochland blaze displaces resident and his dogs

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— A house fire in Goochland County has left the occupant and his dogs without a home.

Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Shallow Well Road at 1:24 a.m. Saturday.

Photo by Goochland County Fire and Rescue

Upon arrival, crews said they saw fire coming from underneath and around the back side of a mobile home. They said that the fire spread to the inside of the structure, but firefighters were able to successfully mark it under control at 1:53 a.m.

According to the release, there were no injuries in the fire, and The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupant and his dogs.