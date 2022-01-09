Goochland woman dead after late night domestic disturbance

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Police arrested a man and are charging him with first-degree murder, after what investigators said was likely a domestic disturbance, Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound at 3900 block of Shannon Hill Road at 10:15 p.m. on January 8.

Upon arrival, police found an woman unconscious with a gunshot wound in her neck, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 54-year-old Berdie Lee Tyler Jr., of Columbia, and charged him with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm. Tyler is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.