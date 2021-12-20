Goodwyn elected chief justice of Supreme Court of Virginia

by: Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — S. Bernard Goodwyn has been elected by his colleagues as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

A news release from the court on Monday says Goodwyn replaces Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, who is stepping down from the position effective Dec. 31. Goodwyn will step into the role he next day.

Lemons has served at every level of the court system in Virginia, including service as a substitute judge in general district court and in juvenile and domestic relations court. In 2000, Lemons was elected by the General Assembly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and again in 2012.

