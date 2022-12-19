RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal agency says that most Virginians have access to high-speed broadband internet, but Senator Mark Warner is calling on Virginians without that access to let the government know they still need help.

According to the map, nearly all Virginians have access to 25 Mb/s internet — approximately the minimum speed needed to use modern streaming services — but access to 250 mb/s, generally considered “high-speed broadband,” is restricted to major cities and their suburbs.

Availability of 25 Mb/s (left) and 250 Mb/s (right) internet service in Virginia. (FCC Broadband Map)

“There are folks all over rural Virginia who know that the FCC broadband map isn’t always accurate,” said Sen. Warner. “Now is the time to make sure that it are using the best data available, so Virginia can get the investments to which it is entitled and achieve the goal of universal broadband access.”

Example of location and availability challenges shared by Senator Warner. (Screenshot of FCC Broadband Map)

Warner encouraged Virginia residents to look up their own address on the map and make sure the information is accurate. For instance, the map might say that a cable provider offers service to a home when in fact no connection is available, or the speed estimate might be much higher than the actual service provided.

Once you find your address, you can make two kinds of challenges to the FCC’s information: location challenges and availability challenges.

Location challenges allow you to offer corrected information about things like the type of building served and the number of units at the location.

An availability challenge allows you to correct information about the types and speeds of services offered at a given address.

“Getting these maps right is the most important step we can take towards getting Virginia all the investments it needs to deploy universal broadband,” Warner wrote.

Warner and fellow Virginia Senator Tim Kaine have put a huge emphasis on expanding rural broadband, a goal that’s also been included in several federal grant programs.