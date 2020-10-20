Gourd-geous: Northam recognizes Virginia Pumpkin month with a special delivery

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam celebrated Virginia Pumpkin Month this afternoon with a delivery of state grown gourds.

Members of the Virginia Pumpkin Growers Association delivered pumpkins from Brann & King Farms, located in River, Va., to the Executive Mansion.

Northam said Pumpkin Month is a chance to acknowledge the work of those who grow and harvest pumpkins and the value they bring to the Commonwealth.

  • (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)
  • (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)
  • (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)
  • (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)
  • (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events