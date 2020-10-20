Gourd-geous: Northam recognizes Virginia Pumpkin month with a special delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam celebrated Virginia Pumpkin Month this afternoon with a delivery of state grown gourds.

Members of the Virginia Pumpkin Growers Association delivered pumpkins from Brann & King Farms, located in River, Va., to the Executive Mansion.

Northam said Pumpkin Month is a chance to acknowledge the work of those who grow and harvest pumpkins and the value they bring to the Commonwealth.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

LATEST HEADLINES: