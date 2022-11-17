RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced earlier this week that his office has approved more than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants for ten projects across Virginia.

According to a statement from Youngkin’s office, the funding will support various projects, including ones that rehabilitate housing, improve water and sewer infrastructure, provide facilities for services and foster economic development programs that would benefit more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.

“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” Youngkin said.

The Community Development Block Grants program is federally funded and has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982. The program receives approximately $19 million every year to distribute to small cities, counties and towns across the state. The grants, aimed to help low- and moderate-income households, are awarded through a competitive process.

To see the full list of projects that have been awarded the grants this year, visit here.