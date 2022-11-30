RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced that he will be donating his fourth-quarter salary to a Petersburg non-profit organization.

Pathways in Petersburg began in 1995 as “Petersburg Urban Ministries” to serve people with low-income backgrounds. Since 2001, Pathways has offered workforce development training, life skills coaching, and financial education to participants in Petersburg and other nearby areas.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” Youngkin said. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

This is not the governor’s first salary donation. Earlier this year he donated parts of his salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement program, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and G³ Community Services.

The governor’s annual salary is $175,000, meaning a quarter salary donation is $43,750.

Youngkin is able to donate his entire annual salary thanks in part to his personal fortune, which, Forbes estimated to be roughly $470 million in 2021.