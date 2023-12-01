CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin took to the podium at the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Newcomb Ballroom to touch on the importance of free speech on college campuses.

Nearly every college and university president from the public and private sector across the Commonwealth gathered to discuss the importance of sharing diverse ideas and beliefs despite controversy — especially ones that present in the mainstream media.

UVA officials said the topic has gained great attention since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Gov. Youngkin stressed the need to create environments that protect the ability to challenge conventional thinking.

“[If] you aren’t actively promoting diverse perspectives then we won’t get to a point where we are able to embrace freedom of expression,” Youngkin said.

Some students agreed with Youngkin as senior and keynote speaker of the event Peter Lee Hamilton said the inclusion of a range of perspectives will provide greater solutions.

“If you bring together people who have different perspective on things, through the act of talking to one another and learning the other perspective, you can actually come to a better solution overall,” Hamilton said.

Youngkin expressed freedom of speech should be prevalent around the world in order to work through various issues and have true freedom of expression.