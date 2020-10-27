Gov. Northam announces more than $116M in higher education in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new allocation of more than $116 million in CARES Act funding to support Virginia’s higher education.

The funding will be distributed to public universities and medical centers to support telework and distance learning infrastructure, PPE, sanitation, cleaning and testing for students, staff and faculty.

“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe. This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.” Gov. Ralph Northam

In recent months, Virginia’s colleges and universities have significantly adapted programs and practices to meet guidelines and challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

Increased expenses for COVID-19 testing, PPE and a shift to virtual learning have caused all to spend beyond the previously-allocated federal dollars.

Approximately $115.6 million of this newly-allocated funding will go directly to these institutions to cover previous and upcoming expenses related to the virus through Dec. 30, 2020.

Additionally, $600,000 in federal funds will support the Virtual Library of Virginia (VIVA) who will use the funding to purchase educational films, documentaries, and television programming to support distance learning at all public institutions.

View the allocation of funds below.

