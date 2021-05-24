Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s recidivism rate remains among lowest in the country

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia continues to have one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country at 23.9 percent.

Recidivism refers to an individual committing a new offense within a specified follow-up period that results in a new sentence.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Virginia has had either the lowest or the second-lowest recidivism rate in the nation.

South Carolina’s recidivism rate is currently the lowest at 21.9 percent with Virginia coming in second.

“We all benefit when the individuals in our correctional system have the opportunity to learn, grow, and return to society as productive citizens. Our success is the direct result of effective reentry programs and strong partnerships across the Commonwealth. I remain grateful to the hardworking professionals at the Virginia Department of Corrections who are dedicated to rehabilitation, transforming lives, and building safer communities.” Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA)

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), which operates state correction facilities and state probation and parole offices, customizes its programming and supervision to address each individual’s criminogenic risks and needs.

VADOC offers over 125 programs to offenders who are in prison and those who are under community supervision which includes substance abuse treatment, mental and behavioral health services, career and technical education, skills training, and employment and housing assistance.

Of the 12,551 state responsible inmates released from incarceration in Virginia in fiscal year 2016, a total of 2,997 were re-incarcerated within three years.

Virginia waits at least four years to calculate the three-year re-incarceration rate to ensure all court orders are included.

All state responsible sentences after release are counted as recidivism in Virginia, including technical violations and sentences for offenses that occurred prior to release.

Additional information about recidivism in Virginia can be found by clicking here.