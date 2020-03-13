Breaking News
Gov. Northam: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rises to 29
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam says the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia has risen to 29.

The governor made the announcement while meeting with health care providers at Richmond Community Hospital on North 28th Street Friday morning.

Gov. Northam’s announcement comes roughly 12 hours after Virginia Department of Health confirmed a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s who tested positive was identified as the state’s 18th case.

“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. 

No details about the 11 new cases have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

