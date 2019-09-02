Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia.

The governor’s office said the potential impacts from Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds, and prolonged power outages.

Northam met with members of his cabinet and officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) on Monday to come up with a game plan.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Declaring a state of emergency also allows the Commonwealth to free up and prepare resources that could be deployed to other states impacted by Dorian.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday morning to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.

Additional information is expected to be released throughout Monday night and more decisions will be made about what Virginians need to do when clearer projections come in about Dorian’s path.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.