Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in response to Hurricane Isaias

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to Hurricane Isaias.

The hurricane may impact parts of coastal Virginia beginning Monday, Aug. 3. Flooding, high winds, and storms are likely.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam said. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Declaring a state of emergency also allows the Commonwealth to free up and prepare resources that could be deployed to other states impacted by Isaias.

Click here to read the Governor’s full Executive Order.

