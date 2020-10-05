Gov. Northam developed mild cold-like symptoms, lost sense of smell but ‘doing well and staying in good spirits’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged Monday that he felt “mild cold-like symptoms” and lost his sense of smell over the weekend as he continues to work in isolation at the Executive Mansion after contracting COVID-19.

Gov. Northam and first lady Pamela Northam tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sept. 24, according to the governor’s office. Alongside his dog, Pearl, the governor gave another update Monday on their condition and what he’s working on.

RELATED: Gov. Ralph Northam provides health update from home while recovering from COVID-19 with his wife

“Pam and I continue to make good progress. Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms. Lost my sense of smell,” Northam said in a video shared on social media. “But, otherwise we are doing well and staying in good spirits.”

The governor thanked those across Virginia for their well wishes and prayers for the couple, adding that it helps them get through the time.

“I continue to work daily with our leadership, in both the House and the Senate, making good progress in our COVID-19 response, criminal justice reform and putting the final touches on budget that’s going to great for all Virginians,” Northam also said.

Northam used the moment to stress the importance of following coronavirus guidelines, including wearing a mask and remaining vigilant.