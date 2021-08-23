Gov. Northam, Dr. Avula applaud full approval of Pfizer vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula applauded the FDA’s decision to grant full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine – along with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines – has been distributed under an emergency use authorization until now. Pfizer is the first to receive full licensure from the FDA following extensive review of safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

Gov. Northam reacted to the announcement after an event on Monday alongside Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Both hope this step will help people overcome vaccine hesitancy, as Virginia and the U.S. lag behind vaccination goals set earlier in the pandemic.

“I don’t see any excuse for people not to roll up their sleeves and get a shot,” said Northam.

“We have been pushing the federal administration to get final approval done because I think that has been a big stumbling block,” said Hogan.

The full approval granted to Pfizer today applies to everyone ages 16 and up but children over 12 can continue to receive the vaccine in the commonwealth under an emergency use authorization.

“The science is clear that this is a safe and effective vaccine that is highly effective in preventing infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and subsequent variants,” wrote Dr. Avula in a statement.

The decision also paves the way for more businesses, local governments, and schools to implement their own vaccine requirements. Gov. Northam enacted a mandate for state employees earlier this month, but said at the time that he had “no plans” to mandate vaccines for the general public.

VDH is planning to roll out tools, such as QR-code vaccine verification system, to help businesses and local governments with their own mandates.

Asked if Virginia should follow places like New York, where proof of vaccination is now required for indoor dining and entertainment, Northam said that choice will be left to localities.

“Obviously we have to follow privacy. I think that’s important for individuals but again I think, as a general statement, all options are on the table to get the pandemic behind us and I think today is an important day,” Northam said.