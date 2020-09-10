Gov. Northam eases special coronavirus restrictions in Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WRIC ) — Gov. Ralph Northam has eased special coronavirus restrictions implemented in the Hampton Roads region late July, saying Thursday that the area will join the rest of the commonwealth in Phase Three.

The governor stated that tighter restrictions aimed at “stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads,” in a press conference on July 28.

Additional restrictions that went into effect for Hampton Roads included a cut off to alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and restaurant closures at midnight. Other limitations also capped restaurants at 50% capacity and limited events to 50 people.

The COVID-19 restriction went into effect on July 31. The impacted localities include cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.

“Hampton Roads residents, businesses, and health officials have worked together to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Northam said. “New cases have dropped by more than half, hospitalizations have declined, and percent positivity has fallen below the statewide average. But we cannot let our guard down—we all must continue practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and following all public health guidelines. If we want to keep moving forward, we must stay vigilant and do the things that we know will keep our communities safe.”

