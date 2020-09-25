Gov. Northam, first lady Pamela Northam test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Northam. Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a statement Tuesday, May 21 that the findings of the investigation will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22. Northam’s profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

The governor and first lady were alerted Wednesday that an Executive Mansion staff member who works closely within their living quarters had tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms. The couple “received PCR nasal swab tests” on Thursday afternoon and both tests came back positive.

According to a statement from Northam’s office, the governor is asymptomatic at this time and the first lady has mild symptoms. They both will follow guidelines from the state health department and isolate for the next 10 days while evaluating their symptoms.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious. The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of,” Northam said in a statement. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The administration added that the governor and first lady are both in “good spirits” and that Gov. Northam is staying in touch with his cabinet and staff and plans to “fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.” Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a gubernatorial candidate and second in line for the governorship, issued a statement after the news was shared.

“Governor Northam informed me yesterday that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” Fairfax said in the statement. “I am certain that Ralph and Pam will have a speedy recovery, and the Fairfax Family will keep them in our prayers. My thoughts are also with all of the Governor’s staff and friends.”

