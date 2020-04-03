Gov. Northam: ‘I do not want to have to close these lands”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam threatened to close state parks Friday if people don’t start obeying guidelines for social distancing. The governor says he’s been talking with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, as well as the state’s departments of conservation and conservation. He says they tell him people are still gathering in groups at Virginia’s state parks and preserves.

Northam said as an outdoors-man himself, he knows the importance of being out on the state’s public lands and water. It’s good for our for mental health and physical health said during his statewide briefing Friday.

However, Northam says to ensure continued access the parks and waterways. Virginian’s must practice social distancing.

“Everyone needs to stay apart for your own safety and the safety of others,” Northam said.

The governor also stressed parties on the beach, sand bar or boats and large gatherings are strictly prohibited. He reminded Virginian’s it’s a violation of a direct order.

With nice weather expected for the weekend he gave this warning, “We will be watching this weekend and I do not want to have to close these lands to public visitation because of a few irresponsible people.”

