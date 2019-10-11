Gov. Northam issues statewide drought advisory, encourages water conservation

Governor Ralph Northam has announced a statewide drought watch advisory for the Commonwealth and is encouraging Virginians to monitor their water usage.

The special advisory, issued Friday morning, aims to increase awareness about how the current dry conditions in Virginia could cause a “drought event.”

“Localities, water suppliers, self-supplied water users, and all citizens are encouraged to begin preparations for a potential drought,” a statement from the governor’s office reads.

“More than half of our Commonwealth is currently experiencing a water deficit, which can have lasting agricultural, economic, environmental impacts,” Gov. Northam said in a release. “While water conservation activities during a drought watch are generally voluntary, we encourage localities and individuals across Virginia to heed this warning and take necessary steps to monitor their water usage.”

Thirty-six localities in Virginia have issued open air burn bans. CLICK HERE to view a map that shows the latest active burn bans.

The next stage after a drought watch is a drought warning, which indicates that a significant drought event is imminent. If a drought warning is issued, water conservation and contingency plans that are already in place—or prepared during a drought watch—would begin.

Throughout the drought watch advisory, localities, water suppliers and self-supplied water users in all areas are strongly encouraged to take voluntary steps to protect current water supplies.

Minimize non-essential water use.

Review or develop new local water conservation and drought contingency plans and take actions consistent with those plans.

Share information as broadly as possible.

Continue monitoring the condition of public waterworks and self-supplied water systems in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

Impose water restrictions when consistent with local water supply conditions.

Aggressively pursue leak detection and repair programs.

Statewide information on current drought conditions is available on the DEQ website.