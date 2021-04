RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) -- Even though in-person visitation was suspended on March 12, 2020 because of the pandemic, officials say inmates housed in Virginia’s state prisons and institutions stayed connected with friends and family through video visitation.

From March 2019 through March 2020, the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) says 3,257 video visits were made by inmates. However, from March 2020 through March 2021, inmates conducted 144,699 video visits.