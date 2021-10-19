Gov. Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Colin Powell.

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of General Colin Powell. Gov. Ralph Northam

Powell died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

According to Powell’s family, he was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote in the statement.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.