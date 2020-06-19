Gov. Northam proclaims this year’s Juneteenth as ‘Juneteenth Freedom Day’

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Tuesday that he will propose legislation to make Juneteenth, a celebration observed on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, be recognized as a paid state holiday during a press conference alongside Virginia native Pharrell Williams and black state leaders.

Governor Ralph Northam (D) has proclaimed this year's Juneteenth as "Juneteenth Freedom Day," in hopes that all Virginians observe and take part in events across the commonwealth on Friday.

8News was the first to report the governor's plans.

“The history of Juneteenth is not just Black history—it is American history,” Northam said in a statement. “Juneteenth marks a pivotal moment in the American story that should be commemorated by all of us. I encourage Virginians across our Commonwealth to take the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of Juneteenth and celebrate the numerous contributions of Black and African Americans that have, for far too long, been overlooked.”

Juneteenth, celebrated each June 19 and the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas received word that the Civil War had ended. This was more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which many had assumed abolished slavery throughout the entire country.

The governor signed an executive order on June 17 declaring it a state holiday “for all executive branch agencies and institutions of higher education.”

